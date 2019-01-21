Relyon Plasma team up with Roding Automobile for improved CFRP capabilities

Relyon Plasma has joined forces with German car maker Roding Automobile to exhibit the capabilities of its Plasmatool when used with carbon fibre reinforced plastics (CFRP).

The Plasmatool is a highly efficient plasma hand tool for flexible and simple surface treatment, which can be useful when treating CFRP.

Roding Automobile specialises in the development and production of lightweight CFRP structures for the automotive and aviation industries, for which a core competence is the use of modern composite materials such as CFRP.

Surface tension and the associated wettability of the material play an important role, especially in the areas of bonding and laminating.

Using the Plasmatool, these parameters can be optimised quickly and easily, as an atmospheric pressure plasma is applied to the workpiece so that the surface is freed of fine impurities and chemically modified, ensuring optimum preparation for subsequent processes such as gluing or laminating.

After plasma treatment, inserts of various materials, like aluminium or titanium, with significantly improved mechanical properties can be incorporated into the laminate, and thermoplastics that would have been impossible to bond before due to their ow surface energy can also be processed.