Renault’s Recycling Project Manager to Keynote Automotive Materials Summit

Bertrand Cherpin, Recycling Project Manager at Renault, is to deliver a keynote presentation on recycling and sustainability in vehicle development at an upcoming automotive materials event.

The inaugural Automotive Materials Summit, being held at the Infinity Hotel, Munich, on 17 and 18 June 2019, will provide a platform for experts and decision-makers from the global polymers industry to come together, gather information and exchange ideas about material trends, market growth areas, key issues and new technologies in plastics, rubber and polyurethanes.

The two-day conference will feature a mix of plenary and breakout sessions, the latter covering automotive interiors and exteriors with separate streams for plastics, rubber and polyurethanes, and will be chaired by Peter Fuss, Ernst & Young’s Senior Advisory Partner, Automotive Team.

Key topics covered at the event will include global automotive trends; automotive design and consumer trends; the role of new materials in vehicle development; and consumer buying behaviours. Sustainability, recycling environmental issues and lightweighting will also feature prominently. Other industry issues examined include European regulations and the emissions challenges facing automotive manufacturers.

Sid Asthana, Global Director, Materials Science and Engineering, Magna Exteriors, will deliver the second day’s keynote address entitled: New Approaches to Vehicle Exteriors in a Changing Market. Christoph Siara, Sales and Marketing Director, OCSIAL Europe, will present a paper on Game-Changing Technology in Carbon Nanotubes for an Electrified Age.

Speakers and delegates will include prominent representatives of manufacturers and suppliers—both at the management and engineering level including automakers, Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 parts suppliers, component manufacturers, resin makers and software companies.

Other featured speakers include Philip Boydell, Senior Research Associate, DowDuPont; Thomas Koeppl, Group Product Manager, Hexpol; Bert Havenith, Strategic and Market Intelligence Director, DSM Engineering Plastics; Daniel Tyrkas, Director, Automotive Solutions, Mitsubishi Chemical; Marcel Petri, Research Scientist, Armacell; Philippe Toneguzzo, Materials Expert, Groupe Plastivaloire; and Michael Behnke, Senior Manager Advanced Development Group Europe, IAC Group.

