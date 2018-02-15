Renewi grind it up for Philips coffee machine

Renewi, a waste-to-product company, has supplied recycled plastics to make Philips SENSEO Original line coffee machines.

It took regrind from old Philips appliances to the manufacturer of the Phillips SENSEO coffee machines, to build them from a third recycled plastics.

The plastics are recycled from Philips vacuum cleaners into secondary raw materials, which are then given a new life in the production of the new line of SENSEO coffee machines. The plastics are used for the black bottom plate of the SENSEO Original, as this does not encounter the drink. The plastics are heat resistant, have no odour and are not visibly different to those made from virgin materials.