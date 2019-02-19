Renolit Tecnogor taking off in automotive interior applications

Renolit’s 100 per cent recyclable, glass fibre reinforced polypropylene based composite material Tecnogor has gained a leading position in the automotive interiors market with major OEM end customers.

Renolit has seen demand for Tecnogor take off as the next-generation composite for automotive interior applications, and has attracted the attention of leading German, Italian, French and Japanese carmakers, who use Tecnogor for a variety of thermoformed, custom coated, interior 3D trim parts for vehicles.

× Expand Gianfranco Roselli

These applications include parcel shelves, load floors, seat back covers and dashboard inserts.

A key benefit for thermoformers using this PP/GF based substrate is that it can be shaped in a glue free one-step process.

It is also a very safe material to use of the shop floor compared with a glass fibre reinforcement fabric, due to the glass fibres in Tecnogor being completely embedded in the PP polymer matrix during extrusion.

As a result, there are no free-floating fibres in the air or exposed glass fibres in the moulding, producing safe to handle finished trim parts with smooth surfaces and edges.

Customers can also benefit from the added value technical support and process knowhow provided by the Renolit Composites team.

Francesco Maffione, Sales Manager for Automotive Products for Renolit, said: “Our approach is to work closely with Tier 1 convertors and automotive OEMs, using our extensive knowledge and network to help customers to produce thermoformed parts at lower cost and higher productivity levels.”

“We look for ways to achieve higher machine utilisation, to eliminate process steps, reduce changeovers and shorten production cycle times. We also get involved in new product development projects, providing a rapid technical support, which includes supplying test material produced in our in-house prototyping thermoforming line.”