Repsol launches high impact polypropylene copolymers

The energy group, Repsol, has carried out its first production of high impact copolymers (TPOs), which will be marketed under the Repsol ImpactO brand.

It is the first time that this type of polypropylene has been produced in the Iberian Peninsula.

Both in their neat PP form or as base polymer for high impact compounds, these new materials are designed to support the automotive sector and original equipment manufacturers (OEM), offering them a new alternative supplier of high mechanical performance materials.

The new range is specifically designed and manufactured to comply with the growing requirements of the automotive market, such as low volatile organic compounds emissions (VOCs) and weight reduction for consumption savings.

The range is part of Repsol’s current investment plan and is part of the differentiation strategy of its chemical business that the company has been promoting in recent years.

In light of this, the company is already in the process of expanding the Repsol ImpactO range with high impact grades at low temperatures. This new range will be used for interior parts, such as car door panels, dashboards, shopping trolleys, suitcases and child restraints systems for cars and bicycles.