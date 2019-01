Repsol has presented its new polypropylene grades, with its first PP grade for gamma radiation sterilisation.

The innovative sterilisation process is expected to replace other more traditional methods, such as gas or autoclave.

Due to the morphological and structural characteristics of the PP, enabling the sterilisation process without suffering degradation has been a significant challenge.

These additions add to the Repsol Healthcare launched in 2016, comprised of HDPE, LDPE, EVA and PP grades.