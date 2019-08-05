Research shows consumers’ understanding of plastic film recycling has a long way to go

bpi protec has released the detailed findings of study to identify of study to identify consumers’ understanding regarding the recyclability of plastic films.

The major quantitative research asked over 1,000 UK consumers their opinion on a variety of questions in relation to plastic film recycling, with the film results revealed at the Environmental Packaging Summit on July 16th, and in bpi protec’s latest White Paper.

Of the more than 1,000 consumers who took part in the research, only 50 per cent said they were aware that plastic films can be recycled, but an overwhelming majority, 93 per cent, said they would like to be able to recycle plastic films more easily.

The survey also suggests that the type of packaging used by brands may impact on a consumer’s purchasing decision with over half of respondents saying that they would choose to buy a product whose packaging was recyclable or contained recycled content above one that didn’t.

At the same time, consumers also need much more help in understanding where films can actually be recycled.

Just over 45 per cent said they believed plastic films can be recycled within their roadside collection and 47 per cent at their council recycling centre, whereas only one in ten local authorities actually recycle plastic film and only 18 per cent recycle carrier bags.

The survey also identified that many consumers are confused about which plastic films can and cannot be recycled and this extends to their understanding of the recycling symbols printed on plastic packaging.

Only 37 per cent reported that they are clear and what the symbols mean, with 17 per cent always checking packaging for them, whereas 53 per cent were confused by them.

Gareth Lloyd, Marketing Manager at bpi protec, said: “As a manufacturer of plain and printed flexible packaging, providing innovative and environmentally sustainable packaging for global brand owners in the food, drinks, and specialist sectors, we wanted to find out more about consumers’’ understanding of the recyclability of plastic films.”

“Our research has shown that there is still plenty to do. Consumers want to recycle plastic film packaging more easily and will make purchasing decisions based on the recycled content and sustainability of the pack.”

“Improvements are therefore needed to help ensures this, in particular better education and delivering an improved infrastructure for filmic recycling.”