Researchers at UK University turn plastic water bottles into prosthetic limbs

Dr Karthikeyan Kandan, senior lecturer in Mechanical Engineering at De Montfort University Leicester (DMU) has successfully manufactured the first-of-its-kind prosthetic limb socket made from recycled plastic bottles.

Dr Kandan used a method of grinding the plastic bottles down, using the granulated material to spin polyester yarns, which can then be heated up to form a solid yet lightweight material that can be moulded into prosthetic limbs.

Compared to the current industry average of around £5,000 each, the cost of producing a prosthetic socket this way is just £10.

“Upcycling of recycled plastics and offering affordable prosthesis are two major global issues that we need to tackle. We wanted to develop a prosthetic limb that was cost effective yet comfortable and durable for amputee patients,” he said.

“There are so many people in developing countries who would really benefit from quality artificial limbs but unfortunately cannot afford them,” said Dr Kandan.

“The aim of this project was to identify cheaper materials that we could use to help these people, and that’s what we have done.”

The project was funded by the Global Challenges Research Funding (GCRF), which supports research to address challenges faced by developing countries.

It was also backed by the Academy of Medical Sciences, the independent UK body that represents the diversity of medical science.

“We manufactured the socket at DMU and then travelled to India to trial it with two patients – one who had his leg amputated above the knee, and one who had his leg amputated below the knee,” explained Dr Kandan.

“Both patients were really impressed – they said the prosthetic was lightweight and easy to walk with, and that it allowed air to flow to the rest of their leg, which is ideal for the hot climate in India.”

Dr Kandan is now looking to conduct a larger-scale study with more people from different countries, so that his design can be adapted to meet patients’ individual circumstances.