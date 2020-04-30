Resinex to distribute Ascend PA66 resin in the UK as part of new EU agreement

× Expand Ascend Ascend

Thermoplastics distributor, Resinex, will supply polyamide 66 resins from Ascend Performance Materials in the UK and Ireland as part of a new European agreement.

The agreement will see Resinex distribute Ascend’s Vydyne PA66 resins, which are used in the production of applications in the automotive, electrical and electronics, and consumer and industrial industries.

“Customers using Vydyne often require specialised, highly technical products,” said Christelle Staller, Ascend’s European sales director.

“Having the right distribution partner with a keen technical focus is critical to ensuring that each customer gets the best possible support on both a commercial and technical level.”

Resinex will also supply customers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Benelux, Nordic countries, France, East Central Europe, Russia, Turkey and South Africa as an official representative of Ascend, which is the world’s largest fully integrated producer of polyamide 66 resins.

“The wide reach of Resinex in the European thermoplastic market supports Ascend’s growing European distribution model and better equips us to serve our customers efficiently,” continued Staller.

“We are excited to start this relationship with Resinex and look forward to delivering on our commitment to supply high-performance products and unmatched customer service.”