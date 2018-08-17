Retran breathes new life into transparent packaging

Following the launch of Retran in January, Bell Packaging has announced almost all its customers have switched to this recycled form of clear packaging.

Retran is produced using redundant PET bottles, with up to 70 per cent of the content made from used drinks containers.

The material is as strong as the standard PET film used to make Jetran tubing and clear folding boxes and the material can be recycled and reused.

The company says only good quality bottles are used from approved sources, which maintains clear transparency.

Available in over 300 standard sizes Retran can be formed into different shapes of tubing and supplied in cut lengths or on reels.

The material used to make Retran is certified for direct food contact and the production is carried out in a BRC accredited facility.

Application areas include DIY products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and confectionery.