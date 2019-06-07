Revolutionary, biodegradable, and commercially viable single-use plastic alternative launched by RWDC Industries at Ecosperity Week 2019

RWDC Industries, the winner of the Liveability Challenge 2018, presented by Temasek Foundation, has launched its Solon brand at Ecosperity Week 2019 in Singapore.

Solon is an ideal material for replacing petrol-based single-use plastic articles, including cutlery, cups, bags, plates, and bowls.

Solon is a type of PHA, a biopolymer naturally produced and optimised by RWDC Industries to enable a global solution to the plastic waste management challenge.

Daniel Carraway, RWDC’s Co-founder and CEO, said: “We believe that it is our duty as stewards of the planet to use our talents, energy, and time to leave a legacy of a sustainable future.”

“There are a number of compostable single-use plastic alternatives on the market, but these materials can only be composted in well managed, commercial composting facilities that are equipped to operate with precise control systems.”