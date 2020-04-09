Ricoh 3D helps provides face shield solution

Ricoh 3D has ramped up its support to tackle the COVID-19 crisis by using its innovative technology to produce 40,000 face shields a week for NHS workers, designed to improve comfort and offer a re-usable solution to cut long-term costs.

The first prototype was printed and assembled in less than 24 hours due to 3D printing technology and the strength of Ricoh’s supplier network.

Ricoh will upscale to full production utilising a 150-tonne injection moulding machine.

Mark Dickin, Additive Manufacturing & Moulding Specialist at Ricoh 3D, said: “Our site is uniquely set up to take a product from concept to prototype to serial production, and that is exactly what we have done here in a very short timeframe. This really is a testimony to the strength of our supplier relations and the cross-functional team who made it happen so quickly.”

“Local suppliers for the foam, elastic strapping and visor components have come forward across our production print, design solutions and quality assurance networks. We knew our Polypropylene material was ideally suited for the job with its flexible, lightweight, watertight and fatigue resistant nature. Given its comparable properties to injection moulding, we had no doubts that this was the right material to support the transition to full moulded production.”