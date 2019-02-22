RKW develops new stretchable shrink film

RKW has developed a stretchable shrink film that it says provides customers clear advantages over comparable products.

The new film shrinks up to 75 percent quicker than conventional films, reducing energy consumption and costs.

The company says the film is ideal for odd-shaped products that are difficult to package using shrink film and hybrid packaging systems benefit from the new film.

It also cuts material requirements by more than ten percent, lowering costs for users.

"Our goal was to develop a sustainable shrink film that is smaller than the pallet dimensions but can be stretched and pulled over the palletised goods," said Dimitri Rudsinski, Head of Sales Industrial Packaging at RKW Nordhorn.

"The film dimensions per pallet are significantly smaller, which helps users to eliminate unnecessary excess film. This accounts for a savings potential of 10 percent or more."