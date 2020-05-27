Robinson Packaging produces herb and spice pots now made with 30% recycled material

Robinson Packaging has produced a new 100ml PET jar made with 30% Food Grade RPET for their range of herbs and spices packaging.

The jar has a range of closures, including a 38mm twin flip, aluminium cap or a grinder, all made from 100% RPET and are 100% recyclable.

The plastics division has a strong focus on the Food & Drink, Personal Care and Homecare sectors, specialising in the design and manufacture of consumer led packaging, using expertise in injection moulding, blow moulding and injection stretch blow moulding as appropriate.

Robinsons can convert a wide range of materials including PP, LLDPE, HDPE PET. They specialise in bespoke plastic packaging, with an in-house design team that brings a wealth of knowledge and technical expertise to deliver the very latest in packaging innovation.