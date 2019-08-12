Ronald Britton and Futamura create a glitter success

Ronald Britton has developed Bioglitter SPARKLE and Bioglitter PURE, providing nurseries, make-up artists, fashionistas, retailers and brand owners alike with a solution that will not pollute the environment.

Ronald Britton sourced a base material from Futamura and its flagship, renewable, compostable and biodegradable NatureFlex technology.

Since the launch of Bioglitter SPARKLE in 2014, Ronald Britton has been looking to develop a formulation to guarantee a 100 per cent plastic free glitter, with this becoming a reality in April 2019 at its launch of Bioglitter PURE.

Bioglitter SPARKLE and Bioglitter PURE are designed for use in cosmetics and comply with all cosmetic and rinse off legislation, including the use on lips in the US.

Ronald Britton now also offer Bioglitter ranges suitable for coating, printing and craft decorative applications.

Glitter has received much media scrutiny as it is a microplastic. However, this new product has even had recognition from renowned environmentalist, Sir David Attenborough, who wrote to Ronald Britton; “I am delighted to hear that you have developed a biodegradable glitter – and wish you every success with it.”

Dr Lucy Cowton, Product & Sustainability Manager at Futamura, said; “Futamura has worked closely with Ronald Britton for some time in the development of optimal grades using NatureFlex technology in their unique biodegradable glitter.”

Stephen Cotton, Commercial Director at Ronald Britton added; “In addition to the NatureFlex certifications, we have independently tested our Bioglitter to prove it biodegrades well in natural environments and have achieved OK Biodegradable WATER accreditation by TUV Austria for our Bioglitter Pure product. Bioglitter Sparkle biodegradation is also well progressed in fresh water.”