Rondo Plast supplies recycled materials to Volvo Cars

Rondo Plast, a member of the Polykemi Group, is supporting Volvo Cars ambition to have at least 25 per cent of the plastic in their cars made from sustainable materials by 2025.

This summer, the Volvo Cars demonstrator vehicle was revealed, originating from the existing XC60 model.

The car consists of plastic parts up to 60 kg that have been replaced by recycled plastic.

Rondo Plast's product manager Fredrik Holst with the demonstrator car revelation at Volvo Ocean Race in Gothenburg.

The sources of Rondo's recycled plastic materials derive from both industrial and consumer waste and in the demonstrator car are found in air ducts, the central console behind the radio and the display, the wheel arcs, and the loading floor support structure.

Rondo says it sees excellent opportunities for the future of the business to participate in this ambitious initiative and to demonstrate Rondo Plast’s broad knowledge in the industry.

“Our material is often used in load-bearing and technical components which are covered by a surface material. It is among these components that Volvo Cars has the best opportunity to achieve their ambitious goal,” said Fredrik Holst, Product Manager at Rondo Plast.

“We take our hat off to Volvo Cars for being the first vehicle manufacturer in the premium segment to take this stand. It is our absolute intention to continue to be the partner in quality assured compounds based on wholly or partly recycled raw materials.”