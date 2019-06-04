Royal DSM announces partnership with Adaptive3D

DSM is partnering with Adaptive3D to distribute new 3D printable photopolymer.

DSM will help produce, distribute and sell Adaptive3D’s newest product, Soft ToughRubber, a new 3D printable photopolymer.

The new material allows manufacturers to explore applications in medical models and consumer products such as audio earbuds and footwear.

The companies believe the partnership will guarantee the availability of the new material in production volumes worldwide.

The material combines the feel and mechanical properties of silicone with the resolution and surface finish that Digital Light Processing (DLP) printing provides.

“This partnership allows us to combine DSM’s global supply chain and strong relationships in key markets with Adaptive3D’s proprietary material innovations”, explains Noud Steffens, Market Development Director Additive Manufacturing at DSM.DSM and Adaptive3D will continue working together closely to explore new applications and develop materials that best meet market needs.