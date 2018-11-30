RPC Bramlage Division’s Empress and Diamond jar ranges chosen for premium skincare products

La mer Cosmetics has selected RPC Bramlage Division’s Empress and Diamond jar ranges for its range of premium skincare products.

The jars have a double-walled construction, which can be tailored to the precise requirements of each product, adding to the quality appearance.

For the Med Stress Balance jars and the 50ml Advanced Skin Refining jar, the inner jar is produced in polypropylene and the outer in SAN, while the 15ml eye cream jar features an outer layer in PMMA.

The Advanced Skin Refining jars are produced in natural material enhanced by an inner lacquering in blue, with silk screen printing of product branding.

× Expand RPC

The caps feature silver hot-foil stamping and are produced in matching colours with the cap for the 50ml jar also incorporating a hot foil stamped silver ring.

The company says all the jars deliver a luxurious thick-walled effect for maximum shelf impact and premium brand image, while the use of lightweight and shatterproof materials offers safety and functionality for the consumer and throughout the supply chain.