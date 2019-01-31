RPC Bramlage provides PET reusable jar for skincare specialist Chuckling Goat

Family-run skincare specialist Chuckling Goat has chosen to use RPC Bramlage’s 125ml Clip Jar for its new Super Sensitive Skin Balm, benefitting from the jar’s combination of aesthetic appeal and practicality.

The Clip Jar is a reliable and cost-effective solution that attractively echoes the look of a traditional glass storage jar, and is available in 50ml, 125ml, 200ml and 350ml sizes.

The clear PET allows the natural colour of the balm to stand out, contributing to an attractive on-shelf appearance that is further enhanced by the jar’s distinctive design and large labelling area on the lid.

The metal clasp provides a hermetic seal to ensure product freshness, while the jar is also lightweight, easy to handle and shatterproof, offering both ease of use and safety.

Shann Jones, Director of Chuckling Goat, said: “We choose RPC for all of our plastic containers and they are by far the best company in their sector that we have worked with. The new Clip Jar looks great and has terrific usability benefits.”