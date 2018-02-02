RPC designs bespoke bottle for “breakthrough” de-icer

A new breakthrough de-icer from Tetrosyl is being packed in custom-designed bottles produced by RPC Promens Industrial’s site in Plenmeller, Northumberland.

CarPlan Demon Ice is the latest addition to the CarPlan Demon range.

Designed by RPC’s design team, the new trigger spray bottle is blow moulded in HDPE and offers convenience and easy handling for the end-user.

Its unique patent pending technology provides dual functions in a single product. As well as working as a high-performance de-icer the spray helps to prevent refreezing when it is left on the glass.

Justin Shaw, Group Commercial Manager, Tetrosyl Group Ltd, said: “We have an excellent long term working relationship with RPC and this latest project is further evidence of their design and manufacturing skills in helping us bring a new product to market.”