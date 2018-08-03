RPC Envases Madrid supplies L’Oréal Europe with post-consumer recycled HDPE polymer in its bottles

RPC Envases Madrid has become the first supplier to L’Oréal Europe to produce bottles incorporating post-consumer recycled (PCR) HDPE polymer.

Containing 50 per cent recycled HDPE supplied by BIFFA, bottles are now being produced for the Redken and Biolage professional haircare brands.

On an annual basis, this represents a switch of around 50 tonnes from virgin to recycled material.

L’Oréal says it has a strong commitment to the use of recycled material and these bottles provide the first example of what is likely to be a significant continuing trend.

At the same time, RPC Zeller Plastik Barcelona has been appointed to produce the closure for the Redken bottle with a strong commitment to manufacture the closure using recycled polymer.

Pierre Bougrain, General Manager, said: “These latest developments underline the importance RPC Bramlage Spain attaches to the devising of sustainable packaging solutions.”