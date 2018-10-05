RPC pack provides Nando’s spicy combination

RPC Bebo UK has supplied its bespoke thermoformed pot in clear PET for consumers to enjoy a houmous dip spiced up with Nando’s famous PERi-PERi sauce.

× Expand RPC

RPC Bebo’s pack solution for manufacturer Zorba Delicacies comprises a pot with a specially-designed lid which can hold the bottle separately and securely, while ensuring it is visible on display.

The transparent lid is shaped by a tapered silhouette creating a smaller circular top surface that echoes the traditional pot’s aperture.

Moulded indents secure the drizzle bottle which will prevent movement during transit as well as securing the branded card sleeve which highlights, to the consumer, the unique addition of a sauce to this product.

RPC Design worked on the original concept to develop the appropriate cavity shape and retaining lugs to ensure that the bottle is held in place, with a series of drop and transit tests carried out to perfect the solution.

The use of PET also gives the pack the necessary strength and flexibility while delivering excellent clarity to maximise the appeal of the product on-shelf.