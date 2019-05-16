RPC partners with Songwon to create sustainable solution for chemical packaging

Leading global chemical company Songwon has collaborated with RPRC bpi nordipac to become one of the first chemical companies in the world to packaging its products in 20kg PE bags made with 50 per cent recycled PE.

The recycled material is sourced from a variety of different waste streams, including pre-used industrial printed bags.

In addition, all of the solvents that are required for de-inking are also recycled continuously in a closed loop process.

The new bags have been successfully trialled over the last 12 months to ensure they meet Songwon’s quality standards and its customer requirements for strength, colour stability, and handling.

As a result, the company will continue the smooth transition to this new form of sustainable packaging.

Cord Manegold, Global Business Manager for Main AO’s and Blends at Songwon, said: “This collaboration puts Songwon in an optimal position to better help our customers meet their sustainability targets.”

Maurizio Butti, CEO of Songwon, said: “With RPC bpi nordipac, we have found an innovative partner who can support us to live Songwon’s vision of sound and sustainable growth for all our stakeholders in harmony with the interests of our planet and its people.”

Christian Knappik, Key Account Manager at the Business Unit Chemical Industry at RPC bpi nordipac, said: “Songwon is the very first chemical company to use packaging film with such high recycled content for their PE bags.”

“We are pleased to share our expertise with them and help extend the reach of such technology, in order to contribute to preserving the environment for all of us.”