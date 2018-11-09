RPC provides beauty with a twist

RPC Bramlage Beauté, part of the RPC Bramlage Division, has introduced an innovative and versatile standard make-up stick, suitable for a wide variety of products such as eyeshadow, lipstick, lipcare and solid perfume.

Manufactured at the RPC Bramlage Beauté factory in Marolles, France, the PRETTY Jumbo Stick, combines effective product protection with an attractive appearance and ease of use for the consumer.

× Expand RPC

To access the product, users twist-up the dispenser and the airtight system ensures that in the locked, down position, no air can enter the container.

RPC Bramlage Beauté has also invested in a new machine to increase the choice of decoration techniques available to include stamping and heat transfer alongside metallising, holographic, semi-transparent and 3D appearance.

RPC believes this ensures premium branding and on-shelf differentiation.