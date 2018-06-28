RPC release new 10 litre industrial containers

RPC Promens Industrial has released three 10 litre industrial containers aimed at a variety of markets to satisfy the needs of different applications.

The three ranges, Dynostack, Continental and SmartCan offer a durable construction for a reliable performance, including UN certification for the carriage of hazardous goods.

The use of food grade material and range of neck options give the flexibility to handle all types of products and a choice of colours and decoration options allows customers to promote their individual brand image.

The Continental is certified to the highest standard of UN testing, making it an X Pass container, demonstrating its robust design, making it the most suitable container for hazardous products and extreme environments.

RPC says Dynostack offers an ideal entry-level solution for many products, while SmartCan combines an aesthetic design for maximum on-shelf appeal with a variety of user-friendly features.

These include a conical neck finish that protects the cap from contact with other containers and enables optimised emptying, defined corner ribs for extra strength and stability during stacking and improved hand clearance around the handle.

SmartCan is also available in 20 and 25 litre sizes, enabling the creation of family ranges.