RPC release thermoformed screw closure system

RPC Bebo has developed a unique thermoformed screw closure system, in partnership with German tool producer Marbach.

The Turner cup, comprises of a cup, lid and lidding film, which is sealed on the cup’s seal flange to cover the lid’s entire surface.

To open, consumers can peal back the lidding film and turn the lid in a 45° counter-clockwise rotation. 

RPC says this easy-open and reliable reclosing offers excellent on-the-go benefits, suitable for car cup holders and its robust design, though lightweight, can withstand the rigours of modern on-the-move lifestyles such as being carried in a rucksack, baby changing bag or school bag.

The cup and film can be used for a variety of food-to-go applications including ice cream, snacks, sweets and pet foods.  

It can also be specified with barrier properties for protection against oxygen, water vapour, UV and light.

