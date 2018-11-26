RPC Sæplast’s new enhanced design is even more durable

RPC Sæplast has introduced an enhanced design for its reusable Nordic 1000L heavy duty container.

The new double-walled design has a solid PE core, and a net volume of 1045 litres.

Due to greater shearing around the forklift hole, this provides improved access with less damage, while increased shearing on the sides delivers better wear resistance and easier cleaning.

The container is manufactured in 100 per cent polyethylene and can be personalised through the incorporation of company logos, and tracking devices such as barcode, QR code or RFID technology can be specified.

× Expand RPC

Drainage options include plastic threads, stainless steel thread or no drainage

The new version is fully interchangeable with the previous one and is compatible for use with lift trucks and pallet jacks on both the long and short sides and offers safe and high stacking.

The company says it has proved particularly popular for the handling and storage of large quantities of fish, as well as salt and ice, but is equally suited to other bulk applications in the food and waste industries.