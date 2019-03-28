RPC Sæplast proves superiority of double-walled containers

Proof of the continuing superiority of double walled large containers over their single skin alternatives for food storage applications has been underlined by recent research carried out by the University of Iceland in conjunction with RPC Sæplast.

Dr Bjorn Margeirsson, Research Manager at RPC Sæplast and Assistant Professor at the University of Iceland, together with three of his students, performed an ice melt study, comparing the Sæplast 70-L PUR container, with and without a lid, with 70 litre single walled PE boxes.

They monitored the ambient temperatures and the melting of the ice and calculated the insulation values for the three different formats, with the results showing the PUR container with a lid performed by far the best, the insulation being notably higher that even the double-walled version without a lid.

By far the lowest insulation value came from the single-walled PE containers, with the 70-L PUR container with lid providing five times better insulation.

Dr Margeirsson said: “The huge difference in insulation capabilities was one of the reason for the quick transition from single walled boxes to these insulated containers in Icelandic fishing fleets in the 1980’s.”

“The other main reasons were easier, faster and better handling onboard and ashore, and these benefits remain critical to the continued success of our ranges today.”