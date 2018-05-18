RPC says its D50 container is a ‘winning combination’

RPC’s five litre D50 container from RPC Promens Industrial Theeßen is suitable for both liquid and solid products.

The container can be specified with a choice of neck sizes, 45, 61, 80 and 91mm and closures, enabling companies to tailor the container according to their precise needs and the characteristics of their products.

RPC says the robust construction and functional design with integral handle ensures ease of handling for end-users.

The large labelling area and choice of colours enable the container to be personalised for effective branding and maximum on-shelf appeal.

Containers can be sterilised, and UN certified versions are also available for hazardous products.