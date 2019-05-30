RPC Superfos offers sleek solution for healthy snacking

The EasySnacking pot from RPC Superfos is providing a Norwegian dairy with an innovative and image-enhancing packaging solution.

Organic dairy Rørosmeieriet was seeking a pack that would support the creative profile of the dairy.

The company is now using the sleek EasySnacking pot for its Niste range of yoghurt with muesli topping, as well as for sour creams.

Trond Vilhelm Lund, CEO of Rørosmeieriet, said: “Opting for the EasySnacking pot brought Rørosmeieriet both novelty and branding value.”

“The sleek and characteristic design ensures our products stand out on the shelf and makes it easier for consumers to recognise our Niste yoghurt.”

“We are thrilled with the EasySnacking design as it supports our creative profile and allows us to take a lead in the market, even though we are not among the biggest players.”

“We appreciate that the pots from RPC Superfos are 100 per cent recyclable as they are made from nothing but PP, the best possible type of plastic which makes good sense for our organic products.”

“Rørosmeieriet is known for being one step ahead of the competition and using responsible and sustainable packaging solutions is and will be important for us in the future.”