RPC Superfos supplies its EasySnacking pot for breakfast

The EasySnacking pot from RPC Superfos is being used for a new cereal product, Le Petit Déjeuner from Greek company Tsakiris Family, which allows consumers to enjoy cereal straight from the pack.

The pots are decorated using advanced in-mould labelling, which renders well for graphic quality for the vintage-themed pots.

RPC says the injection moulded in polypropylene pot features attractive smooth lines and a simple design, with all that end-users need.

A spoon is contained in the lid for convenience, under a self-adhesive peel-off label, allowing consumers of Le Petit Déjeuner to add a dairy product.

The range is available in three varieties, each contained in three versions of the EasySnacking pot.

This new format is now being exported in China, Taiwan, and South Korea.

“The EasySnacking pot is absolutely cute, convincing and clearly convenient at work, at school or while on the move. It sets us apart from our competitors. The small handy size is new to the market, where cereals traditionally are sold in larger cardboard boxes,” said Maria Tsakiris, Corporate Marketing Officer at Tsakiris Family.

“Simply showing the sample packaging and presenting our concept to our international business partners has proved to be a great door opener.”