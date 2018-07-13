RPC supplies Emporio Armani fragrances with stylish cap

The packaging for the latest Emporio Armani fragrances, Because It's You for women and Stronger With You for men, features a stylish cap from RPC Bramlage Marolles.

The new cap incorporates advanced injection moulding technology and electroplating decoration, featuring a sphere of ABS, galvanised in black glossy chrome for the men’s fragrance and in bright nickel for the women’s.

In galvanised PP addilene, both versions are finished with an eye-catching swirl that wraps around the neck of the bottle to symbolise the theme of love and passion between women and men, says the company.

All parts are assembled on a high-quality assembly machine at RPC Marolles to deliver the zero defects guarantee requested by the customer, with the moulds for the closure designed to provide invisible shell seal planes after galvanisation.