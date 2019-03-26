RPC supplies its PET jars for Polish ice cream

Bracia Koral, Polish ice cream producer is introducing packs that can be reused once the product is consumed.

The PET jars from RPC PET Power demonstrate the appropriateness of plastic for ice cream packaging.

Due to its light weight and durability, this ensures safe and easy handling.

The practical design of the jars now offers the potential for them to be reused for many different purposes, further increasing their appeal among consumers.

Currently two flavours - Cream Nut and Chocolate and Mamusia Cheesecake have been launched in the 450ml jars as part of Bracia Koral's new 'Flavours of Childhood' range.

"We selected the jars from RPC PET Power because they best meet our needs, and because the company provides excellent sales service," said Piotr Gasiorowski, Koral's Sales and Marketing Director.

"We don't want our empty packs to go immediately in the waste bin but instead offer a useful second life as a household, workshop or toy container. We have also launched a competition to highlight this potential."