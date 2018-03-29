RPC supply Provil with range of polypropylene bottles for Sandwich Creams range

RPC Corbys 900g Euro Squeeze multilayer polypropylene bottle has been selected by Greek food manufacturer Provil for its new Sandwich Creams range of sauces for the foodservice sector.

The multilayer PP/EVOH/PP structure provides effective protection against oxygen ingress to deliver an extended ambient shelf for the products.

RPC says the bottle combines safe handling, ease of use and effective product protection to support and maintain Provil SA’s brand image, while the large labelling area ensures effective on-shelf branding.

The Euro Squeeze range is available in a variety of sizes to meet individual customer requirements and consists of five products, Tartar, Sundried Tomato, Smokey, Wasabi and Sweet and Spicy Mustard.

Mrs Hara Kougiournitzi, Marketing Coordinator at Provil, said: “The Euro Squeeze bottle is lightweight, easy to use and squeezable, making it the ideal solution for both professional and home use.”