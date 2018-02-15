RPC to launch sustainable stand-up pouch solution at Packaging Innovations

The packaging manufacture, RPC bpi protec has developed an innovative stand-up non-laminate bag as a cost-effective and environmentally-sustainable alternative to the traditional Doy sealed pouch.

The X-EnviroPouch, made from PE is part of bpi protec’s X-Range. Fully recyclable, RPC bpi protec says the bag “meets growing consumer demand for sustainable plastic packaging” and is in line with its own sustainability policies.

“Our new X-EnviroPouch is an exciting development and is an integral part of our commitment to create products and develop appropriate working practices that help to protect the environment and support the requirements of the circular economy,” explained Sue Mohan, Sales Director of RPC bpi protec’s.

“We believe that with X-EnviroPouch we have created a modern consumer pack format and an environmentally-sustainable packaging solution, ideal for a wide variety of applications.”

X-EnviroPouch is available in a white or natural film with a wide choice of pouch sizes and a gloss or matt print finish to allow aesthetically-pleasing designs that maximise brand image and on-shelf impact.

RPC bpi protec’s X-range of flexible packaging products are designed to offer food manufacturers and retailers increased line speed operation, portion control management, fully recyclable alternatives to traditional non-recyclable methods and reclosable films.

The new X-EnviroPouch will be launching on stand A40 at Packaging Innovations in Birmingham on 28th February- 1st March.