RPC release new lipcare stick with a strong environmental profile

RPC Bramlage Division says it has developed a new lipcare stick that combines greater usability and functionality with a stronger environmental profile compared to other models currently available.

Manufactured completely in polypropylene, which greatly eases its ability to be recycled, the three-piece design has a lower carbon footprint than POM which is often used for these types of products.

The new stick has achieved a RecyClass B rating for its environmental profile, whereas most traditional sticks have an E or F rating.

To give users quick and accurate control, the design of the stick mechanism provides precise operation with 2½ turns required for the pomade to reach its end position, reducing the risk of the pomade breaking.

The internal piston can be adapted to meet different product characteristics.

A range of decoration options are also available, including customised colours, labelling, foil blocking, lacquering, metallising, sleeving and a variety of print finishes, all of which enable the stick to be fully personalised to meet individual branding requirements.