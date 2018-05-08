RTP Company releases new structural compounds

RTP Company, compounder of custom engineered thermoplastics, has announced the development of its new light and tough (LT) compounds.

The series of thermoplastic compounds weigh 5-10 per cent less than typical filled compounds, with equivalent mechanical properties and similar shrinkage values.

Jason Kafader, Structural Product Manager at RTP Company, said: “Our LT compounds can be drop-in replacements without the cost burden associated with other options to reduce weight.”

RTP says unlike chemical foaming agents, the density reduction provided by LT compounds is not dependent on wall thickness and aesthetically pleasing parts are achievable, which is not always the case with chemical foaming.

LT compounds can be used as drop-in solutions with existing tooling, making the transition from other materials smooth and economical.

“LT compounds from RTP Company are best used as lightweight alternatives when the goal is to minimise energy consumption or the amount of human effort required to use the part,” added Kafader.

“This makes them an ideal material for handheld, battery-operated tools, sporting goods, handheld appliances, recreational vehicles, and other common markets for glass fibre reinforced compounds that will benefit from reductions in weight.”