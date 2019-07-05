Rutland Plastics moves into advanced 3D production system prints

Rutland Plastics has moved into advanced 3D production system prints with FDM Nylon 12 Carbon Fibre, one of the toughest 3D printing materials created.

Due to highly specific applications to include end of arm tooling for its advancement into the use of collaborative robots, there was a need for increased rigidity and durability beyond the printing materials previously employed.

These materials have properties of unparalleled strength and stiffness for dependable functional prototyping, production parts and rugged tooling.

Nylon 12 CF can be up to 70 per cent lighter than aluminium, therefore reducing the payload burden, improving robot speed, motor efficiency, which consequently extends the time between preventive maintenance intervals.

Rutland Plastics have an established 3D print bureau where they have since added end of arm tooling (EOAT) also known as robot end effectors to their list of 3D printing expertise.

Custom designed and built robot end effectors can have integrated hinges, gripper mechanisms, air channels, wire runs, mounts for sensors and other functions directly incorporated.