SABIC’s TRUCIRCLE used to create pioneering organic tea capsules

Avoury, the new brand launched by Melitta Single Portions, is working with SABIC’s TRUCIRCLE portfolio of solutions and services to create its pioneering new premium organic tea capsules, made from certified circular polypropylene (PP) that uses feedstock made from used plastic.

The launch represents an innovative use of recycled, transparent plastic tea capsules in the industry, which are easier to recycle and help to create a circular economy for plastics.

'World first' tea capsules made using SABIC's TRUCIRCLE™ solution for certified circular polypropylene.

Avoury was one of the first companies to adopt SABIC’s pioneering TRUCIRCLE solution for certified circular PP – SABIC QRYSTAL copolymer, which creates the capsules from post-consumer recycled material. The capsules are made specifically for the new Avoury One tea machine launched in late 2019.

SABIC’s TRUCIRCLE portfolio and services showcases SABIC’s circular innovations and can help manufacturers reduce plastic waste by using sustainable materials.

The TRUCIRCLE portfolio spans design for recyclability, mechanically recycled products, certified circular products from feedstock recycling of used plastic and certified renewables products from bio-based feedstock.

SABIC’s TRUCIRCLE solution for certified circular SABIC QRYSTAL copolymer, used for this new packaging that can be recycled, contributes towards the development of a circular economy. It also helps to create a transparent, aesthetically pleasing, lightweight design which preserves the quality of the tea leaves while supporting to address food safety regulations required for food and beverage products. The packaging is heat resistant to protect the tea leaves, whilst enabling the tea to freely develop its flavors and nuances at the click of a button.

Holger Feldmann, CEO at Melitta Single Portions, said: “We naturally want to ensure an exceptional tea experience and we want to prove that it is possible for resources to be used responsibly. With Avoury tea capsules we can prove both.”