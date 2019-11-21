SABIC expands water management portfolio with new NORYL resin

SABIC has announced the launch of NORYL WM330G resin, the latest addition to its portfolio of high-performance thermoplastics for water management applications.

The new product is the first in a family of materials featuring proprietary impact-resistant technology for improved fluctuating pressure performance company to legacy materials.

The 30 per cent glass-reinforced PPE-based grade also delivers excellent value through system cost-effectiveness and compliance with relevant global drinking water regulations.

William Wan, Global Business Director for NORYL Resins in SABIC Specialities business, said: “As global water regulations become increasingly strict and application requirements expand, SABIC is helping the water management industry stay ahead of changes in the market, especially with regards to ongoing compliance, performance, and sustainability challenges.”

“To do this, we are investing in the development of new materials such as this enhanced grade of NORYL resin to give our customers a greater selection of high-performing thermoplastic technologies that address some of their most demanding application requirements.”

“We also guide and support customers throughout design, part performance and testing, tooling, and processing to help ensure they achieve the best results from whichever NORYL water management grade they choose.”