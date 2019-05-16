SABIC introduces LNP ELCRIN iQ upcycled compounds to extend useful life of PET bottles and help reduce plastic waste

SABIC has introduced its LNP ELCRIN iQ portfolio of PBT compounded resins derived from rPET to support the circular economy and help reduce plastic waste.

By chemically upcycling consumer-discarded PET into higher-value PBT materials with enhanced properties and suitability for more durable applications, the company is encouraging the use of recycled resins.

× Expand Crushed plastic bottles

These products also offer a smaller cradle-to-gate environmental footprint than virgin PBT resin, as measured by Cumulative Energy Demand and Global Warming Potential.

Potential applications for these new polymers include durable internal and aesthetic components for consumer electronics, automotive connectors, and housings for medical devices.

Joshua Chiaw, Global Business Director for LNP at SABIC, said: “Consumer discarded PET bottles lose value and performance properties through conventional mechanical recycling. This downcycling process limits the types of applications for which rPET can be used.”

“In contrast, SABIC’s chemical upcycling process helps improve the performance and quality of the final resin product. As a result, these PBT materials are potentially more desirable for durable applications.”

“Overall, LNP ELCRIN iQ materials can help reduce reliance on virgin resin and address industry and consumer demand for greater use of more sustainable materials.”