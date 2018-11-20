SABIC launches new transparent high-heat film product

SABIC is launching a new transparent high-heat LEXAN CXT film product at the IDTechEx show in California.

The new polycarbonate (PC) based technology combines optical clarity and high design flexibility with good thermal and dimensional stability at elevated process temperatures.

The material was specially developed to provide a high-performance and cost-efficient solution for substrates in the rapidly growing flexible printed electronics market.

Due to a glass transition temperature of 196°C, this opens a wide manufacturing window to meet the required dimensional stability in thermally more demanding processes where higher process temperatures are required.

At a typical thickness of 50 µm, the film demonstrates a light transmittance of up to 90 per cent as well as extremely low yellowing, particularly over incumbent polyimide products.

These features together with low haze make the new film an ideal candidate for applications that must ensure long-term and glass-like transparent clarity.

Besides substrates in flexible printed electronics, potential applications for LEXAN CXT film also include laminated structures, such as conductive layers for high-end touch screens.

“Substrates are an essential yet often neglected layer in many flexible printed electronic applications and can place undesired limitations on the production process when it comes to heat resistance,” said Mr. Ravi Menon, Global Business Manager Film for SABIC’s Functional Forms business.

“Our new high-heat LEXAN CXT film has been engineered to overcome these constraints while at the same time offering excellent transmission, low haze and clarity compared to traditional high heat films.

SABIC officially launched the LEXAN CXT film to the market during the IDTechEx 2018 show at the Santa Clara Convention Centre in California, on November 14th-15th.