SABIC launches Stadeck heavy-duty panels

SABIC has launched its new heavy- duty panel for the building and construction industry, Stadeck.

Made from glass fibre reinforced thermoplastic resin, the panel displays lightweight properties, suitable across a wide range of construction applications and building techniques.

Although the panels are low weight, its construction and design makes them remarkably strong and due to its anti-slip properties and fire behaviour, the panels have good weather and chemical resistance.

The company says when compared to standard wooden planks, commonly used in the building industry, Stadeck panels are a more sustainable option, due to its excellent recyclability and weight savings, which can be as much as 60 percent.

Produced in various colours such as wood, stone and grass variated colours, the panels come in the following standard dimensions, although custom lengths can be supplied on request, such as gauge 55 mm, width 230 mm and lengths of 3,000 mm and 6,000 mm.

“SABIC has always played a pioneering role in the development of ground-breaking new materials,” said Peter van den Bleek, Senior Product Manager at SABIC.

“The addition of Stadeck panels to our portfolio of innovative products is further testament to SABIC’s forward-looking capabilities and commitment to delivering greater productivity, safety and profitability to our building and construction customers.”