SABIC to exhibit thermoplastic solutions at Aircraft Interiors Expo

SABIC is to showcase its comprehensive range of advanced materials to meet the modern day needs of airlines at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg from the 2nd to the 4th April.

These will focus on SABIC’s innovative, high-performance thermoplastic offerings as key constituents for novel composite materials, including resin, sheet, film, filament, and foam.

These thermoplastic solutions enable the production of high strength aircraft regulatory compliant, lightweight parts to aid not only fuel efficiency and component longevity, but to allow greater design freedom.

The highly versatile materials are also fully compliant with all stringent international flame, smoke, and toxicity regulations.

Paul DiSciullo, Global Segment Leader for Mass Transportation at SABIC, said: “SABIC has long played a leading role in creating ground-breaking new materials for a wide range of industries.”

“As air travel continues along its ever more competitive journey, many customers are seeking design and manufacturing solutions which enable them to not only reduce costs in manufacturing and fuel consumption, but to offer passengers inflight experiences which evoke the golden age of travel, through more comfort, more luxury, and more options for personalisation.”