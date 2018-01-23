SABIC updates resins range for improved processing

SABIC is introducing a series of globally available advanced polypropylene copolymer solutions that can help meet the unique needs of its customers in the packaging industry - SABIC PP QRYSTAL QR681K and SABIC PP 620P resins are specifically developed solutions for rigid packaging offering excellent processability and mechanical performance. These products can help reduce weight of packaging by enabling down gauging.

SABIC PP621P and PP622L resins offer excellent sealing performance with low seal initiation temperature (SIT), high puncture resistance and excellent clarity for flexible multilayer films and cast film applications.

“At SABIC we value our dialogue with our customers on their needs, to respond proactively to their ever evolving challenges that they face in their industries, for example in food packaging. We’re proud to have the expertise and the broad product portfolio to offer possible solutions to our customers,” said Lada Kurelec, Global Business Director Polypropylene at SABIC. “Our services, material and technology solutions for both flexible and rigid packaging industries provide stronger, cleaner and more sustainable packaging options than before.”

SABIC’s PP, PE, POE, POP polymer blends offer packaging manufacturers solutions to optimize protection of goods, and help to reduce the environmental impact of packaging by enabling down gauging that can reduce thicknesses of their product while keeping its strength. The unique combination of SABIC polyolefin building blocks continuously enable improvements in efficiency during production. Thinner products should reduce plastic consumption and allow for higher processing speeds.

SABIC PP QR681K resin is a high transparent random copolymer with well-balanced properties of impact, and stiffness. This product may offer improved aesthetics even at lower processing temperatures such as 200°C, providing potential energy savings for manufacturers. This and 10 per cent down gauging potential delivers opportunity for packaging manufacturers to reduce system cost through reduced weight and cooling time in blow moulding applications. Especially its high transparency, contact clarity, and gloss provide appealing aesthetics for applications such as blow moulded bottles. These properties, combined with a high heat deflection temperature, result in a wide variety of applications ranging from household to personal care products and food packaging where a high heat distortion could be required. SABIC PP QR681K can be used for various blow-moulding processes such as extrusion blow moulding and injection (stretch) blow moulding.

× Expand SABIC PP packaging for cherry tomatoes

SABIC PP 620P resin is a general-purpose random PP grade primarily for extrusion applications. Due to its basic robust design for easy extrusion, and well-balanced mechanical properties, SABIC believes it is highly useful in a wide range of extrusion blow molding, thin sheet extrusion and other extrusion applications.

SABIC PP 621P and 622L random copolymer polypropylene resins are part of SABIC’s global portfolio for cast-films and they offer solutions for both food packaging such as bread, pasta and pet food, and non-food packaging, lamination film, stationary film, textile packaging, flower packaging, and personal hygiene packaging products. The resins could be used to meet flexible packaging manufacturers’ challenges by providing superior puncture and tear resistance, excellent optical properties, and temperature resistance for hot-fill applications. Next to that, both products offer compliance with the European Health, Safety and Food Contact regulations.

SABIC PP 621P resin offers excellent sealing performance and high puncture resistance. The molecular structure of this product is tailored for high performance processing and does not contain anti-block and slip agent.

As SABIC’s patent pending technology, SABIC PP 621P resin may be combined together with LLDPE resin for power stretch film where high holding force is required in order to assure good pallet stability for applications such as sparkling beverage, building and construction materials and for unitized heavy goods. For high-speed Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) packaging in food and non-food industry that requires low friction coefficient, SABIC’s new product, SABIC PP 622L resin containing anti-block and slip agent offers high clarity, excellent sealing performance and high puncture resistance.