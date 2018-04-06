Safic-Alcan to distribute Braskem's Unilene resins

Braskem, the largest thermoplastic resins producer in the Americas, has agreed a distribution deal from its Unilene resins with SAFIC-ALCAN, for the UK, France, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and the Balkans.

Unilene is suited to high performance applications in the rubber, adhesives and coatings industries. These thermoplastic aromatic C9 hydrocarbon resins are compatible with most solvents and polymeric materials.

Unilene resins allow improving the processability of rubber compounds, fillers incorporation, dispersion and tack of the mixture. They also provide tack, wetting, cohesion, open time control and water repellency in hot melt and solvent based adhesives.

Rutger de Mos, Sales Manager for Specialties at Braskem Netherlands, said: “Braskem is happy to appoint SAFIC-ALCAN to be our distributor in the above-mentioned countries. We trust SAFIC-ALCAN to be the right partner for increasing market share in the appointed countries in Europe of our Unilene resins.”