Saica Flex launches first detergent pouch using 45 per cent recycled plastic content

Saica Flex, a division of Saica Group, has developed and placed in the market a detergent tablet pouch using recycled material.

Produced using recycled Polyethylene (PE) the pouch represents the first project where virgin resin has been successfully replaced by recycled resin in up to 45 per cent of the total weight of the pack, making an important step towards the circular economy of plastic packaging.

Greenheart, the new packaging line from Saica Flex, allows the replacement of virgin PE with recycled PE in a wide range of non-food applications.

The recycled material has been provided by Saica Natur Cycle Plus, which produces a high quality recycled low density polyethylene resin (rLDPE) that can be used in the production of new primary packaging.

Natur Cycle Plus resin is certified by EuCertPlast as 100 per cent post-consumer recycled content.

“This project shows our commitment towards achieving a truly circular economy, especially for plastic packaging, in line with the strategy set by the EU Commission. Today, the options to produce new high quality value-added packaging from recycled materials are still quite limited, and that’s why this project represents a major step forward”, said Miguel Yetano, Marketing Director, Saica Flex.

“In order to move successfully towards an effective circular economy, a firm commitment to innovation and cooperation between all stakeholders in the supply chain is essential. Saica Flex’s new Greenheart packaging line represents our commitment to a sustainable production and consumption model."