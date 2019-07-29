Sainsbury’s becomes first retailer to remove all black plastic from chilled ready meals

Sainsbury’s has announced it will be the first UK retailer to replace black plastic trays from chilled ready meals, with a recyclable alternative, as it works towards meeting its goal of reducing, reusing, replacing, and recycling more plastic.

Launched in all stores nationwide this week across Sainsbury’s most popular ready meals, the retailer is replacing the black pigment material previously used for ready meal trays with natural CPET, which will be rolled out across all chilled ready meals by November.

Through implementing this new solution, Sainsbury’s is set to reduce over 1,000 tonnes of plastic each year as it strives towards meeting its sustainability goals.

Judith Batchelar, Director of Sainsbury’s, said: “This is a fantastic development in sustainable packaging innovation and we’re proud to be introducing our new, fully recyclable ready meal trays this week.”

“Our commitment to reducing our impact on the environment is ongoing and the announcement today is an addition to the wider steps we have taken as a business this year.”