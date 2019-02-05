Sanitized Odoractiv 10 odour-management technology awarded bluesign sustainability label and Eco Passport

Swiss company Sanitized has received the bluesign sustainability logo from the Hohenstein Institute and the Eco Passport from Oeko-Tex for its Sanitized Odoractiv 10 odour management technology.

The patented, non-biocidal technology provides specific solutions and sales arguments for the end products, as the odour-causing bacteria is not able to stick to the textile, and so is washed out completely in a normal wash cycle.

This is due to the anti-adhesive coating applied in the padding process, and the effect has been proven in a test procedure developed in cooperation with the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Material Science and Technology.

The Sanitized product does not use nano-technology, and so the safety and tolerability of the product was confirmed by the Skin Friendly certification from the Hohenstein Institute and Eco Passport by Oeko-Tex label, that have now been joined by the bluesign accreditation.