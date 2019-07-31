Scentered chooses 100 per cent recycled packs from Spectra

Spectra Packaging has recently produced recycled packs for Scentered’s new range of hair, body, and hand products.

Using Spectra’s distinctive Roma Round design, the new bottles were blow moulded in 100 per cent post-consumer recycled PET.

Colour matched and printed at Spectra’s manufacturing plant in Suffolk, the new packs are also complemented with shallow caps from the firm’s extensive standard closure range.

Alex Beveridge, Field Sales Representative at Spectra, said: “It’s encouraging to see increasing numbers of brands moving over to more eco-friendly solutions. The use of recycled content shows their consumers that they are committed to packaging their products responsibly.”

Kate Freeman from Scentered said: “The solutions proposed by Spectra helped us achieve an environmentally friendly outcome that perfectly reflects our existing eco-conscious values.”